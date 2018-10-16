Comments
By Dago Cordova
DENVER (CBS4)– One toddler is feeling the Colorado Rockies’ pain, especially Charlie Blackmon!
The Rockies tweeted a video of a little girl saying “The Rockies got lost. Oh no, Charlie Blackmon got sad. I’ll give him a hug and a kiss and he will be happy!”
Brian (@rocworx) tweeted that his two-year-old daughter wants to comfort Charlie Blackmon after the Rockies tough loss in the National League Division Series.
The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Rockies in three games.
Another two-year-old fan went viral last year for screaming Charlie Blackmon’s name when he showed up on TV.
