PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Three more businesses were struck early Tuesday morning, just one day after seven businesses were hit early Monday morning.

Police say that the businesses burglarized shortly after 5 a.m. include:

Cost Cutters, 12089 Parker Road

The Local, 19565 Mainstreet

Swirls Frozen Yogurt, 19751 Mainstreet

Investigators say the three businesses were burglarized in the same manner as the seven the day before: the suspect smashed a front window to get inside the business.

Police say those hit early Tuesday are being investigated with the possibility of being linked to those hit early Monday morning. They are also considering the string of smash-and-grabs across the Denver metro area as possibly being linked to the Parker cases.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves.

Police say they will increase patrols in the business community and the Town of Parker and urge everyone to be vigilant.

Additional Information from Parker Police:

If you see something that looks suspicious, please

call the Parker Police Department at 303.841.9800. If you see a crime being committed, call 911.

There are a few things that businesses can do to make themselves less appealing to a criminal and can help mitigate losses in the event of a crime:

1. Hide Valuables-Make your business less appealing to criminals. They like to window shop! In the video we released from the burglary at Honey Baked Ham on October 15, the suspect looks through the window before breaking in and stealing two tablets.

2. Empty Cash Registers at Night-Each night, empty out your cash drawers and place them in a locked safe. It’s important to lock your safe each night as well. If it isn’t locked it’s nothing more than a signal to thieves were to find valuables.

3. Evening Security Lighting-Have after-hours security lighting for your business so it isn’t dark inside. Criminals like to commit crimes in the dark so they can’t be caught or identified. Lighting can act as a deterrent and allows residents/officers to see into the business and notice criminal activity.

4. Working Security Systems-Just having the cameras isn’t enough. Your system needs to be updated and maintained. Far too often we arrive at a crime scene and the business owner tells us their surveillance system doesn’t work. Videos and pictures of criminals are critical to identifying and linking a suspect to crimes.