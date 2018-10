BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Breckenridge is getting into the internet business. The town council approved the $8 million price tag to build a high-speed internet service.

The budget will cover the design and construction costs of the service. Breckenridge hopes to improve internet and public wifi access and speed.

Rural communities in Colorado have said they feel neglected by big corporations and are creating their own broadband networks.