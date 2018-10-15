HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — Deputies in California used Doritos to lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home.

The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office received the call Saturday.

One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

Getting this piggy home wasn’t a problem. Deputies knew exactly where to guide it “due to previous calls” about the animal.

The pig, that deputies referred to as “he”, was returned to his pen, and the gate around him was secured.

