PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Pueblo are searching for the person who threw a rock off an overpass which struck a semi.

Driver Ron Simmerman was behind the wheel of the semi early Friday morning when his windshield exploded. At first he thought it was a gunshot.

Then he saw the rock and felt a sharp pain in his hand.

“Could’ve been much worse. Could have been a different part of my body,” said Simmerman. “This isn’t fun and games. This is life and death.”

He will be out of work for the next few weeks while he recovers.

Police say whoever is responsible could face assault charges.