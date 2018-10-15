DENVER (CBS4) – Frank Azar and Associates lawfirm announced it is representing some Coloradans in a class action lawsuit against Facebook. The lawsuit was prompted by the social media giant’s recent security breach.

The lawsuit was filed in California last week. It alleges the plaintiffs’, who live in California, Colorado and New Jersey, private information was compromised.

The lawsuit claims the security flaw allowed hackers to gain personal data leaving millions of people at risk of identity theft.

In September, Facebook announced hackers accessed roughly 50 million accounts.

The vulnerability stemmed from Facebook’s “View As” feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to other people. Attackers exploited code associated with the feature that allowed them to steal “access tokens” that could be used to take over people’s accounts.

The lawsuit alleges Facebook knew about the data breach for two weeks before it told users.

The social network said it discovered the attack and informed law enforcement.