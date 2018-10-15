By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos lost more than just the game on Sunday, they also lost starting left guard Ron Leary for the rest of the season.

Vance Joseph confirmed on Monday that Leary tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game against the Rams and will be placed on injured reserve.

Leary is the latest injury along the offensive line which has been without starting right tackle Jared Veldheer who left the October 1st game against the Chiefs with a knee injury and has not played since.

Max Garcia and Connor McGovern will start at guard on Thursday in Arizona. McGovern started the season at the right guard, but Garcia replaced him in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the the Rams. The two guys rotated throughout the game prior to Leary’s injury.

The injury also means that Sam Jones, who played his high school football at ThunderRidge and was taken in the 6th round of the 2018 draft, will be active on Thursday. Jones has been inactive all season long.

The Broncos (2-4) travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (1-5) on Thursday Night Football.

