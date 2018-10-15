  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We set a record on Sunday when the temperature in Denver never climbed higher than 27°. It had never stayed so cold on Oct. 14. Then another record was broken early Monday morning when the temperature in Denver fell to 18°. It had never been so cold on Oct. 15.

cold day mountains Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Record Cold, Then A Warmup

Copter4 flew over Boulder and the flatirons Monday morning. (credit: CBS)

Additional records aren’t expected any time soon but it will stay exceptionally chilly for October on Monday with highs in the mid 40s.

dpi6a7wwsaavylk Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Record Cold, Then A Warmup

Sure it’s a big improvement from Sunday but our forecast of 44° is typical for mid January – not mid October!

cold day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Record Cold, Then A Warmup

Denver at daybreak on Monday (credit: CBS)

Noticeably warmer weather will arrive starting Tuesday and continue through the end of the week but temperatures will still remain below normal for this time of year.

Sunny and dry weather will prevail for Denver and the Front Range each day through the weekend. A few light snow showers are possible in the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday mainly south and southwest of Highway 50.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Record Cold, Then A Warmup

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Record Cold, Then A Warmup

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments
  1. William Powell says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Yeah… that global warming is really kicking in. CO2 has been climbing apace for many years now. What was predicted to be a ‘tipping point’ has been PROVEN to be BS! CO2 is NOT causing global warming – some other affect or dynamic was at work and has since abated.

