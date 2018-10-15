BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular art installation in Breckenridge is on the chopping block. Neighbors who live near the wooden troll statue want it gone.

The troll sits on a trail in the Wellington Neighborhood. Residents told the town council the troll has caused more traffice, illegal parking and littering in the neighborhood.

Isak Heartstone, as the troll is named, is made of shingles, and fallen trees recycled from the forest area where he sits. He’s building a stone cairn, used to guide hikers.

The town is expected to hear the issue at its next council meeting.

LINK: Learn more about Isak Heartstone