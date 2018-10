BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder wants its residents to check if they have unclaimed checks. The checks were issued by the city.

Officials say those with unclaimed checks have six months until the property is considered abandoned. Then after 60 days, it will go back to the city.

People can call the city’s Finance Department at 303-441-4338 for more information.

LINK: City of Boulder Unclaimed Property Website