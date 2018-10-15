By Jeff Todd

NEW BERN, N.C. (CBS4) – About $150,000 worth of donations from Colorado arrived in New Bern, North Carolina on Monday.

Last week, CBS4 reported on the veteran’s organization Boots 66 that serves far beyond the military.

A truck outside the Lowe’s in Arvada was quickly filled by CBS4 viewers and driven non-stop to help people impacted by both Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

“Well, doing nothing is not an option… it’s just as simple as that,” said veteran Wesley Love.

The truck drivers say they’ve seen worse devastation in North Carolina compared to when they delivered donations to Texas and Florida after the 2017 hurricane season.

North Carolina residents had a simple message, “Thank you, Colorado.”

