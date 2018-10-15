  • CBS4On Air

(credit; CBS)

By Jeff Todd

NEW BERN, N.C. (CBS4) – About $150,000 worth of donations from Colorado arrived in New Bern, North Carolina on Monday.

Last week, CBS4 reported on the veteran’s organization Boots 66 that serves far beyond the military.

hurricane help 10pkg frame 111 Colorado Veterans Arrive In North Carolina To Deliver Donations

(credit; CBS)

A truck outside the Lowe’s in Arvada was quickly filled by CBS4 viewers and driven non-stop to help people impacted by both Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

truck unloading 2 Colorado Veterans Arrive In North Carolina To Deliver Donations

(credit: Boots 66)

“Well, doing nothing is not an option… it’s just as simple as that,” said veteran Wesley Love.

truck unloading 1 Colorado Veterans Arrive In North Carolina To Deliver Donations

(credit: Boots 66)

The truck drivers say they’ve seen worse devastation in North Carolina compared to when they delivered donations to Texas and Florida after the 2017 hurricane season.

North Carolina residents had a simple message, “Thank you, Colorado.”

LINK: Boots 66

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

