(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite escape room?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline research to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re searching for the next great thrill around town.

1. Sprightly Escapes

Topping the list is Sprightly Escapes. Located at 1455 Quince St. in East Colfax, it’s the highest-rated escape game spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.

It’s currently running two rooms, Weekend Get-AWAY and Mission Improbable. The first has you step into the role of a group of friends on a trip when your car breaks down near a desolate town. You enter a nearby motel, but soon realize that something is amiss once you step inside. The other room has your group tracking a time traveling criminal who has hijacked a time machine and is going to make the dinosaurs go extinct early. Should you fail, you’ll be trapped in the past forever.

Both are timed for an hour and have a 30 percent success rate.

Yelper Karlyn T. wrote, “This was such a fun experience. The owner was super helpful for my questions with booking and made for such a fun night for us. We did the Mission Improbable room and it was so unique and had some cool twists from the other rooms we have done before.”

2. EscapeWorks Denver

Next up is the Central Business District’s EscapeWorks Denver, situated at 1529 Champa St. With 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot has proven to be a local favorite.

It has five rooms currently running, including Egyptian Tomb and Casino Heist. The former has you roleplaying a team of archaeologists exploring a tomb when a famed archaeologist disappears. You must find out what happened to him and escape before you’re trapped. The latter puts you in the middle of a heist when the mastermind of the plan double-crosses your team. You have to pull off the heist and escape before the police close in. (See a full list of rooms here.)

Toni H., who reviewed it on July 28, said, “Such a fun experience! Dana and Cindy were awesome game masters. Everyone was friendly and fun! The casino room was challenging, but it met our expectations. Can’t wait to come back!”

3. Epic Escape Game

City Park West’s Epic Escape Game, located at 1750 N. Gilpin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews.

When you visit, you can try rooms like Dorm of the Dead, which has your college overrun with zombies. You’re locked in the chemistry lab and have the ability to create a cure. You must complete your goal before the undead have you for lunch. Then there’s Timescape, where you must collect the pieces of your time machine’s quantum stabilizer and return to the present before you’re lost in the space between past, present and future.

Yelp reviewer Katie B. wrote, “This was such a fun place! It was our first escape room and it was so much fun! The puzzles were hard, but we escaped! Fun and friendly staff who make you feel welcome and did a good job getting you excited to start!”

4. ROOM 5280

ROOM 5280, an escape game spot in Baker, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 142 W. Fifth Ave. to see for yourself.

It has five rooms to attempt, including Weird Heritage, which is actually a suite of rooms that replicate an apartment you’ve inherited from a mysterious relative. Once you enter the apartment, you find that you can’t get back out and must solve clues to escape. There’s also the Dark Room, which is a darkened atmosphere that you must have a flashlight to get through as you search for clues to escape.

Justin H., who reviewed it on July 14, said, “Awesome atmosphere. The rooms are in a late 19th century building with a lot of original finishes. We did the Sherlock room, which had some unexpected and tricky clues, but was manageable for our group of four. Definitely the best room I’ve done in the Denver metro area.”

5. Puzzah!

Finally, over in LoDo, check out Puzzah!, which has earned four stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape game spot at 1440 Blake St., Unit 150.

Its options include Tick Tock, which tasks you with solving a mad composer’s latest composition that’s linked to a hidden explosive device; and M.A.S.K., which puts you in the role of an elite counterterrorism squad that must infiltrate enemy bases and defeat hostile agents. (See all of its room options here.)

Yelper Deirdre L. said, “Puzzah! is a blast and I highly recommend it as an activity to do with friends, family or even a date! I’ve done all their rooms and each has its own merits.”

Article provided by Hoodline.