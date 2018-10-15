AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police identified the man they say tried to kidnap a young girl on Thursday. They charged Tyler Christensen, 32, with “at least two felonies related to this incident.”

On Thursday Aurora PD began a man hunt for an attempted child abductor, 22 hours later Tyler Christensen DOB 05/12/86 was arrested & charged w/at least 2 felonies related to this incident. Christensen will be prosecuted by the @DA18th The family req's their privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/Oz9SlvEAkA — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 15, 2018

Police say the girl was walking home from her school bus stop near Exposition and Nome Street. They say Christensen approached her and covered her mouth.

Investigators say the girl fought back by biting Christensen’s hand and screamed.

Christensen is a registered sex offender. He was released from prison in October of 2017.

His previous charges include theft, burglary, assault and menacing. He was also convicted of felony sexual assault in Grand Junction in 2007.