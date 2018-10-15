  • CBS4On Air

Tyler Christensen (credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police identified the man they say tried to kidnap a young girl on Thursday. They charged Tyler Christensen, 32, with “at least two felonies related to this incident.”

Police say the girl was walking home from her school bus stop near Exposition and Nome Street. They say Christensen approached her and covered her mouth.

aurora attempted abduction Registered Sex Offender Accused Of Attempted Child Abduction

(credit: Aurora Police)

Investigators say the girl fought back by biting Christensen’s hand and screamed.

Christensen is a registered sex offender. He was released from prison in October of 2017.

His previous charges include theft, burglary, assault and menacing. He was also convicted of felony sexual assault in Grand Junction in 2007.

