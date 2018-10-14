By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – It’s not Chad Kelly’s time just yet.

Following the Denver Broncos’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, their fourth straight defeat which dropped the team to 2-4, head coach Vance Joseph affirmed Case Keenum as the starting quarterback.

“Case is our quarterback. He did some good things. It wasn’t perfect,” said Joseph.

Keenum technically out-dueled his Rams counterpart, Jared Goff, by completing 25-of-41 passes for 322 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 91.7, nearly doubling Goff’s 58.8 mark.

But, like usual, the box score doesn’t tell the full story.

Keenum collected a chunk of his numbers in garbage time, with Los Angeles leading 23-13 late in the fourth quarter. Prior to his last-gasp TD, which went to Demaryius Thomas, he was shaky and off-target, again displaying an unnerving tendency to overthrow even the easiest of balls.

Denver’s offensive line did Keenum no favors, surrendering continual pressure to the likes of Aaron Donald (one sack, two quarterback hits) and his hard-charging defensive mates. The Broncos’ playcalling was also questionable, as coordinator Bill Musgrave dialed up a paltry total of 13 carries for Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.

But as the $36 million franchise QB, the buck stops with him. When you’re failing to move the offense and making those around you worse, it’s fair to wonder if there isn’t a better option. Broncos fans were begging for it during the game, roundly booing Keenum in the first half — including the closing seconds, after he was checked for, and cleared of, a possible concussion.

Preseason sensation Kelly entered the game to take the final snap of the half — a kneeldown — buoyed by a chorus of cheers. His ride in the QB1 seat would be short-lived, however, as Keenum began the third quarter under center.

“Yeah, I heard [the boos]. They should be (ticked). I’m (ticked),” Keenum said after the loss.

Keenum has now tossed eight picks, more than he registered all of last season (seven). The unit remains without a true identity — run-first or pass-first? — and the parallels to 2016-17 are taking hold. For another year, Denver’s defense is shouldering the load, keeping the club in contention, but it’s spoiled by a stagnant offense. Can anyone say Keenum is truly that much better than Trevor Siemian?

Can anyone explain why he can’t hit paydirt when it matters?

“We’re all doing different things that is causing us not to get into the end zone,” Keenum said.

Because the question will keep arising, Kelly won’t see the field unless Keenum suffers an injury. Joseph’s tenuous job security is tied to the Broncos’ free-agent “prize,” and he’s not about to entrust his fate to an untested former seventh-round pick.