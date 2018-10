DENVER (CBS4) – For the second time in less than a month, an RTD light rail train was involved in a crash with another vehicle at Speer Boulevard and Stout.

Denver police say no one was hurt in the crash on Sunday, and the light rail was no longer in the intersection at around 4:45 p.m.

On Sept. 19, a light rail and an SUV crashed ahead of the evening rush hour at the same intersection.

Some people reportedly suffered minor injuries, however it’s not clear who was hurt.