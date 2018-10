DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters found a motorcycle engulfed in flames on C-470 near Quebec Street on Saturday. The fire forced the highway to shut down for a short time.

Helmet cam video captured by Engine 33 shows their arrival at a fully engulfed motorcycle fire on westbound C-470 west of Quebec Street earlier this evening. No injuries occurred, the fire was quickly extinguished and both lanes of traffic were closed for a short time. pic.twitter.com/u5mdIEFlrJ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 14, 2018

Firefighters say no one was hurt. It’s not clear what caused the fire.