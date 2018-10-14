  • CBS4On Air

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Girl Scouts got the chance to check out a high-flying career at the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield on Saturday.

A group of female pilots showed the girls what it’s like to work in the aviation industry.

Aside from touring the airport, the scouts explored different types of aircraft and competed in a paper airplane race.

Pilots from the Colorado chapter of the Ninety-Nines volunteers their time for the event. The international organization was founded by 99 female pilots back in 1929.

