FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from a crime scene in Canyon City.

Christopher Pape, 30, was involved in a homicide investigation in May when deputies say he stole nearly $6,000 worth of coins, silver blocks of steel and other items.

Surveillance video shows Pape selling some of the items to a pawn shop.