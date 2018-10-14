  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aviation, FAA, Fort Lupton, NTSB, Weld County Sheriff's Office
(credit - Weld County Sheriff's Office)

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people walked away from a small plane that went down in a cornfield north of Fort Lupton Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch was notified just before 4 p.m. about the incident. But by the time deputies arrived near the intersection of Weld County Roads 37 and 39, the two occupants of the plane had already managed to make their way to a nearby hospital.

How the two made it to the hospital was not yet known, nor was the extent of their injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

According to the FAA’s Ian Gregor on Sunday, the plane is a Cessna 120 and the crash location is just west of the Platte Valley Airpark. There is no preliminary indication of the cause of the crash.

