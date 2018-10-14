  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos Country was out in full force Sunday morning, including Broncos super fan The Mile High Prophet who read from his scroll.

“And on this day, the sheep would meet a team of wild horses. Horses who would not be tamed,” he proclaimed.

Also going wild is self-proclaimed “Bronco Babe” Catherine Highland. She was in her makeshift kitchen cooking up food to feed the NFL faithful.

She, Ken Castaneda and rescuer Rob Garner get together every time the Broncos are in town.

“The tailgates are usually pretty big, and we get a lot of people coming in,” Castaneda said.

“Bronco Babe,” a chef by trade, usually cooks something delicious, but this time was a little different.

She’s making a gourmet meal using only ingredients from McDonalds.

“I had to really think outside the box of how I cook, and I had to think of… these are the ingredients I have. Let’s make something delicious. Transforming their Filet-o-Fish into a baja fish taco because they are playing L.A.,” she said. “There’s like a version of my chicken and waffles on the menu today. I took their apple pie cut that up. Put it in with the vanilla yogurt. Then I took the caramel sauce out of their Frappuccino machine and so it’s apple pie a la mode.”

She decided to accept this challenge to raise money for their favorite charity, the Ronald McDonald House. The tailgate is open to all fans, but a donation is suggested.

Most fans didn’t mind giving a little green to get their hands on some of her grub. Even Rams fan “Ram Man” sings her praises.

“She can cook anything! If you gave her spam it would taste like filet mignon.”

Catherine and her friends will continue to hold their tailgates for the rest of the year and will also continue to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. Just look for the Broncos fire truck in parking lot C.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

