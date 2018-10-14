By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Denver Broncos fans wanted Swag, and Denver Broncos fans got Swag. Albeit briefly.

Backup quarterback Chad Kelly entered Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams for the final play of the first half, with Denver trailing 13-3. The Mile High crowd exploded as Kelly trotted onto the field.

It doesn’t appear as if Kelly will start the second half. Starting QB Case Keenum was checked for, and cleared of, a concussion while Kelly took a knee — his first official NFL snap. Being the most popular player on the team, as the old adage goes, the reaction was unsurprising yet justified given Keenum’s performance.

The $36 million man completed 13-of-21 passes for 137 scoreless yards against Los Angeles. He’s received no help from his offensive line, however, which is getting mauled by Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Keenum technically has been sacked only once and hit twice, but pressured countless other times.

Kelly vaulted to popularity during the preseason, when he went 40-of-60 for 466 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, working primarily with second- and third-stringers. His impressive exhibition period earned him a promotion to the No. 2 behind Keenum, forcing the release of Paxton Lynch.

In the run-up to Week 2, Kelly ran the first-team offense in practice as Keenum sat out with knee soreness.

“He looked fine. He should be. He’s our two and if he had to play, I have no worries,” head coach Vance Joseph said at the time.