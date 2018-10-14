By Jeff Todd

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The contest for a once-in-a-lifetime ski trip is coming to a close.

The Epic Dream Job opening will be closed for submissions at the end of the day Sunday.

Ski.com and Vail Resorts offered an “Epic Dream Job,” taking someone to seven countries on three continents and 18 resorts.

Hundreds of entries have poured in and Ski.com is showing off some. They’re not necessarily the best but they will give you a laugh. One of the silly entries featured a man in a ski helmet taking a shower and getting into bed.

Applicants can submit a 60-second video to www.ski.com/dreamjob before the window closes at the end of the day Sunday.

