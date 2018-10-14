  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:07 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Epic Dream Job, Epic Pass, Local TV, Skiing, Vail Resorts

By Jeff Todd

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The contest for a once-in-a-lifetime ski trip is coming to a close.

The Epic Dream Job opening will be closed for submissions at the end of the day Sunday.

Ski.com and Vail Resorts offered an “Epic Dream Job,” taking someone to seven countries on three continents and 18 resorts.

Hundreds of entries have poured in and Ski.com is showing off some. They’re not necessarily the best but they will give you a laugh. One of the silly entries featured a man in a ski helmet taking a shower and getting into bed.

video WATCH: Hundreds Of Entries, Some Quite Silly, Pour In For Epic Dream Job

(credit: YouTube/Vail Resorts)

Applicants can submit a 60-second video to www.ski.com/dreamjob before the window closes at the end of the day Sunday.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s