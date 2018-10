DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders surpassed 500 career receptions on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High against the Los Angeles Rams.

He got his 500th reception in the first quarter. It was a 43 yard reception on a pass by Broncos quarterback Case Keenum.

According to the Broncos, it was Sanders’ second play covering 40 or more yards this year and the team’s fifth this season so far.