MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS4) – It’s a tough loss to swallow, but Coors Brewing Company ponied up to a bet they made with Miller Brewing company. The bet came during the National League Division Series Series between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rockies ended up getting swept, and that means Coors had to pick up the tab for Milwaukee on Saturday. Coors agreed to one beer per person at 138 bars in the Milwaukee area.

The company gave out vouchers, but so many bars participated, Coors said some of the bars just gave out a beer and the Colorado company paid them back.

Brewers fans had some words for Rockies fans.

“Thank you Colorado. I’m sorry we had to do what we did to you, but we appreciate the beer. Cheers,” said Greg Hendricks, a Brewers fan.

The Brewers will take on the Dodgers in Game 3 in Milwaukee. The teams are tied 1-1.