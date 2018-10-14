  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMFace the Nation
    4:30 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Local TV, Miller Lite, MillerCoors, Milwaukee Brewers
(credit: CBS)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS4) – It’s a tough loss to swallow, but Coors Brewing Company ponied up to a bet they made with Miller Brewing company. The bet came during the National League Division Series Series between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

coors picks up tab for brewers fans 6vo transfer frame 0 Coors Brewing Makes Good On Bet With Miller

(credit: CBS)

The Rockies ended up getting swept, and that means Coors had to pick up the tab for Milwaukee on Saturday. Coors agreed to one beer per person at 138 bars in the Milwaukee area.

coors picks up tab for brewers fans 6vo transfer frame 82 Coors Brewing Makes Good On Bet With Miller

(credit: CBS)

The company gave out vouchers, but so many bars participated, Coors said some of the bars just gave out a beer and the Colorado company paid them back.

coors picks up tab for brewers fans 6vo transfer frame 317 Coors Brewing Makes Good On Bet With Miller

(credit: CBS)

Brewers fans had some words for Rockies fans.

“Thank you Colorado. I’m sorry we had to do what we did to you, but we appreciate the beer. Cheers,” said Greg Hendricks, a Brewers fan.

coors picks up tab for brewers fans 6vo transfer frame 520 Coors Brewing Makes Good On Bet With Miller

(credit: CBS)

The Brewers will take on the Dodgers in Game 3 in Milwaukee. The teams are tied 1-1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s