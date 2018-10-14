  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Look for Bradley Chubb to be in considering for the NFL rookie of the week award after his performance Sunday.

gettyimages 1052144154 Bradley Chubb Ties Broncos Rookie Record For Sacks In A Single Game

Linebacker Bradley Chubb and linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos sack quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Chubb, the Broncos first round draft pick out of North Carolina State, recorded three sacks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High against Los Angeles.

All three sacks came against Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Three other rookies in Broncos franchise history have had three sacks in a game:

– Elvis Dumervil against the Browns on Oct. 22, 2006
– Reggie Hayward against the Seahawks on Dec. 9, 2001
– Rulon Jones against the Raiders on Dec. 14, 1980

