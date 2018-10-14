DENVER (CBS4) – Look for Bradley Chubb to be in considering for the NFL rookie of the week award after his performance Sunday.

Chubb, the Broncos first round draft pick out of North Carolina State, recorded three sacks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High against Los Angeles.

With three sacks today, Broncos LB @astronaut has tied the franchise's rookie single-game record (Dumervil, 3, at CLE, 10/22/06; Hayward, 3, vs SEA, 12/9/01; Jones, 3, vs. OAK, 12/14/80). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 14, 2018

All three sacks came against Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Bradley Chubb making a big impact on the stat sheet. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 14, 2018

Three other rookies in Broncos franchise history have had three sacks in a game:

– Elvis Dumervil against the Browns on Oct. 22, 2006

– Reggie Hayward against the Seahawks on Dec. 9, 2001

– Rulon Jones against the Raiders on Dec. 14, 1980

