By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – The Denver Broncos have released their list of inactives for Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s a group that includes no unfamiliar names or surprises: quarterback Kevin Hogan, linebacker Alexander Johnson, offensive lineman Sam Jones, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, safety Shamarko Thomas, cornerback Adam Jones and right tackle Jared Veldheer.

Inside linebackers Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis, who were limited in practice this week, are active and will start.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph admitted Monday that Veldheer, hampered by a bone bruise in his knee, is “probably a week away from actually playing again for us.” Billy Turner will draw his second start at RT, with Elijah Wilkinson serving as his backup.

The hope is that Veldheer returns for next Thursday’s road contest in Arizona.

“We’ll see,” Joseph said. “Again, I’m confident in Billy (Turner). He’s played good football.”

Jones sustained a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the New York Jets, and Joseph admitted Thursday that he’s “coming along slowly.”

“It’s his second stint with the hamstring,” he said. “Obviously, hamstrings take a while. If you push this guy back, we could lose him for the rest of the season. We’re going to be smart with him and we’ll see how the week goes. So far, we’re going slow with him—just long-term concerns.”

Hammy issues are notoriously tough to recover from because, as Joseph intimated, they’re so easily aggravated. Usually a safer-than-sorry approach is required, meaning a player won’t get on the field until he’s absolutely 100 percent.

With Jones out, Tramaine Brock will work as the nickel corner behind Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby. Rookie Isaac Yiadom will also be called upon, equipped with the confidence of his coaches.

“He’s good,” said defensive coordinator Joe Woods. “It’s always one play a game that he’s out there, but the thing with him: he’s confident. There’s no fear in him. Again, as a young guy, you’re out there, it’s your first year of experience playing in the NFL against that type of talent week in and week out—he’s just going to learn under fire. He’ll keep getting better each week, but I like him just because of his mindset and how he plays.”

Walker is a healthy scratch for a fifth consecutive game. He won’t play unless an injury arises.

On the Rams’ side, top wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp — both of whom sustained concussions in Week 5 — are active after clearing protocol on Saturday. Franchise quarterback Jared Goff has his full complement of weapons in what may be a low-scoring affair from snowy Broncos Stadium at Mile High.