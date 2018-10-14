  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets had a little fun with a Fox Sports announcer’s mistake on Sunday.

gettyimages 1052139214 Oops! Announcer Says Rams In Town Playing The Nuggets

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The start of the broadcast of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams started with a small, silly mistake by an announcer.

As the Broncos ran out onto the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High veteran play-by-play broadcaster Dick Stockton said “the undefeated Rams take on the DENVER NUGGETS!”

The Nuggets, whose season starts on Wednesday, then tweeted “Apparently, we’ve started early!”

That prompted us here at CBS4 to make a graphic as if the Rams really were in town to play the Nuggets:

rams nuggets Oops! Announcer Says Rams In Town Playing The Nuggets

That certainly would be an interesting matchup!

“Let’s put Jokic as a wideout and see what happens” a Broncos fan wrote on reddit.

