DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets had a little fun with a Fox Sports announcer’s mistake on Sunday.

The start of the broadcast of the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Rams started with a small, silly mistake by an announcer.

As the Broncos ran out onto the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High veteran play-by-play broadcaster Dick Stockton said “the undefeated Rams take on the DENVER NUGGETS!”

The Nuggets, whose season starts on Wednesday, then tweeted “Apparently, we’ve started early!”

That prompted us here at CBS4 to make a graphic as if the Rams really were in town to play the Nuggets:

That certainly would be an interesting matchup!

“Let’s put Jokic as a wideout and see what happens” a Broncos fan wrote on reddit.