Adolf Coors' gravesite vandalized in Wheat Ridge. (credit: CBS)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) –  The Coors family is currently mourning the loss of William Coors, former chairman of Coors Brewing Company. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 102.

coors vandalism melissa garcia e1539554040263 Coors Founders Gravesite Desecrated As Family Mourns Another Patriarch

(credit: CBS)

The same day of his passing, the family was made aware of vandalism on the gravesite of another patriarch — Adolph Coors — the founder of Coors Brewing Company.

coors vandalism 3 melissa garcia1 e1539554238714 Coors Founders Gravesite Desecrated As Family Mourns Another Patriarch

Adolf Coors’ gravesite vandalized in Wheat Ridge. (credit: CBS)

Coors’ tombstone was covered in spray paint at Crown Hill Cemetery in Wheat Ridge. Nearby gravesites were in pristine condition.

The Coors family released a statement on Sunday:

It’s already a sad time for our family as we mourn the loss of one our patriarchs – Bill Coors. It reminds us of the tremendous impact that one can make when you are hard-working, kind and charitable. This senseless and shameful act of vandalism at the Adolph Coors gravesite runs counter to everything Bill and the rest of our family stands for.

It’s not clear if police have any persons of interest or suspect descriptions.

