DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two people died in a three-vehicle crash late Friday night. Officers responded to 27th Avenue and York Street.

York was closed from 26th to 28th Avenues, but has since reopened.

#DPD officers are investigating a 3 car fatal crash at 27th & York. 2 people pronounced deceased at scene. York closed from 26th to 28th. pic.twitter.com/HFTg1zZrjK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 13, 2018

Further details about the crash have not been released.