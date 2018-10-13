PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Wolf Creek officially turned on their lifts Saturday which made them the first ski area to open for the season. Mother Nature sent a foot of snow to the resort on Monday and another 10 inches Wednesday.

Treasure Stoke, Bonanza and Nova lifts fired up and started delivering skiers and snowboarders to a 22-inch base of powder and packed powder.

Lift tickets for those three runs will be $50 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $27 for children.

The lodge will open with a limited lunch menu, and Pathfinder Bar will open as well. The ski school will be available, as will the Wolf Pup program. Treasure Sports, the Ski Rental, and Boarder Dome will open, too.

A new lift, Charity Jane Express, is in its final stages of construction and will debut sometime this season.

“With Wolf Creek open for weekend skiing and riding, we’re looking forward to more Colorado ski areas opening for the season in the coming weeks and months with new lifts, terrain expansions, new dining experiences and other offerings ready for guests to Colorado’s ski areas,” said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country.

For more, check out the Wolf Creek Ski Area website.