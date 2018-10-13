  • CBS4On Air

Larimer County Sheriff (credit: CBS)

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Officials in north-central Colorado have released the names of a sheriff’s deputy and an armed man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting during a pursuit.

Larimer County officials say Deputy Matthew Bordewick shot 25-year-old Travis N. Craven of Greeley on Monday afternoon. Craven died Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Craven was involved in a fight with a male relative just before noon Monday in the Red Feather Lakes area. Craven left the scene with a handgun and officers pursued him. They ran Craven’s car off the road near Wellington and said he got out of the car holding a handgun. Bordewick shot him.

Bordewick is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

