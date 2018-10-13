By Joel Hillan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Swedish Medical Center held a special Halloween preemie reunion Saturday. The Lee family was eager to return and say thank you to the doctors and nurses who took care of their baby.

“My husband and I were in a fight for his (Andrew’s) life,” said Linda Lee, a mom once in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Looking at 16-month-old Andrew now you would never be able to know that his life had such an inauspicious start.

“I was 26 weeks pregnant, about to enter my third trimester and I learned that I had severe pre-eclampsia.”

Linda would be immediately hospitalized.

“I mean it was just like Grand Central Station in her room with the amount of activity.”

Doctors and nurses at Swedish Medical Center did everything they could to keep Linda from having to deliver Andrew.

“I just kept saying, ‘He’s not ready. His brain’s not ready. I don’t care what it takes. I will suffer through this. He just needs to stay inside.'”

Linda and her husband Chris were faced with dilemma.

“It’s just very complex when you’re not only trying to look out for her life, but also look out for his life and there’s not really any easy answers.”

Four days after being admitted and one day after Linda’s birthday, Andrew was delivered.

Then the fight was on to save Andrew, a micro preemie born at just one pound 12 ounces.

“After he was born, the doctor came to visit and she cried with us because she was so scared,” said Linda.

“I’ve never experienced stress like that in my life,” said Chris.

The nurses were there every step of the way not only helping Andrew rally to full health, but supporting the family as well.

“They cried with us. They held our hands. They took care of us,” said Linda

And now mom and dad can look forward to a bright future for Andrew.

“He’s just got so much personality, and we love him so much,” said Chris.

“I want him to be a good person and I want him to be happy. I want him to know that he’s loved by everyone and be strong enough to deal with whatever life throws his way,” said Linda.

