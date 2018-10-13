By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready to witness the power of Mother Nature tonight as a strong cold front blasts in from the north.

Some rain showers are possible as the front moves in this afternoon. Rain will quickly be followed by a changeover to all snow after sunset.

Western Colorado will not feel this weather system. It’s basically for those along and east of the Continental Divide.

The rapid temperature drop and record cold will be the number one story, but, light snow and light accumulations will be enough to cause widespread travel problems.

At the high end some parts of the Front Range Mountains and Foothills will see 4-9″ of snow. We expect an average of 2-5″ along the Interstate 25 corridor.

A quick recovery will get underway on Monday with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’re back in the 60s by the middle of the new week.

