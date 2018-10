DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Inner City Health Center prepares to hold it’s one and only fundraiser of the year on Oct. 19. The “Jazzed” fundraiser offers medical and dental visits for those who don’t have health insurance.

The event offers a night of music, food and fun with headliners like Chris Daniels and Hazel Miller.

Jazzed will be at the PPA Event Center near Interstate 25 west of Federal Boulevard.

LINK: Inner City Health Center “Jazzed” Event