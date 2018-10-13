DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Frightfest Pet Parade at Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park didn’t disappoint on Saturday. Pet owners came with dogs and cats dressed up in their Halloween best.

The event also raises money to benefit PawsCo, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation.

Contestants competed in categories of Funniest, Most Original and Best Pet/Owner Combination costumes.

“It’s kind of hard to choose, but so far I think I like the lobster in the pot. That one’s cute with the chef,” said one judge.

The best in show wins two 2019 Elitch Gardens season passes.