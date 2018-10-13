  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Frightfest Pet Parade at Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park didn’t disappoint on Saturday. Pet owners came with dogs and cats dressed up in their Halloween best.

halloween pet contest 5vo transfer frame 145 Elitches FrightFest Pet Parade Draws In Creative Costumes

(credit: CBS)

The event also raises money to benefit PawsCo, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation.

halloween pet contest 5vo transfer frame 202 Elitches FrightFest Pet Parade Draws In Creative Costumes

(credit: CBS)

Contestants competed in categories of Funniest, Most Original and Best Pet/Owner Combination costumes.

halloween pet contest 5vo transfer frame 545 Elitches FrightFest Pet Parade Draws In Creative Costumes

(credit: CBS)

“It’s kind of hard to choose, but so far I think I like the lobster in the pot. That one’s cute with the chef,” said one judge.

The best in show wins two 2019 Elitch Gardens season passes.

