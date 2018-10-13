  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMHope in the Wild
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Snow, Denver Snow, October Snow, Record October Cold, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver area woke up to clear skies and plenty of sunshine Saturday morning.

But a significant change is lurking less than 12 hours to the north.

mx1 mousetrap cam Denver Temps To Plummet From 60s To Teens With Snow, Record Cold

A powerful arctic front will blast into the state Saturday night and drop temperatures roughly 50 degrees in less than 36 hours.

It’s part of life at altitude and something that happens in Denver at least a few times each year.

capture1 Denver Temps To Plummet From 60s To Teens With Snow, Record Cold

There’s a good chance that Denver will break two temperature records with this system. Sunday’s high and Monday’s low are likely to be the coldest ever observed for those dates.

Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Arctic Cold, Snow Arrive Tonight

While snow is anticipated the storm is moving too fast to drop large amounts of snow. The current forecast calls for 4-9″ in the mountains and foothills with 2-5″ in Denver and along the I-25 urban corridor.

The biggest story will be the cold and potential travel problems with the first widespread accumulating snow of the season.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s