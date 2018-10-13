By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver area woke up to clear skies and plenty of sunshine Saturday morning.

But a significant change is lurking less than 12 hours to the north.

A powerful arctic front will blast into the state Saturday night and drop temperatures roughly 50 degrees in less than 36 hours.

It’s part of life at altitude and something that happens in Denver at least a few times each year.

There’s a good chance that Denver will break two temperature records with this system. Sunday’s high and Monday’s low are likely to be the coldest ever observed for those dates.

While snow is anticipated the storm is moving too fast to drop large amounts of snow. The current forecast calls for 4-9″ in the mountains and foothills with 2-5″ in Denver and along the I-25 urban corridor.

The biggest story will be the cold and potential travel problems with the first widespread accumulating snow of the season.

