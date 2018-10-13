  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Hardy Jones)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators tell CBS4 they conducted a total of 26 warrants in Aurora and Arapahoe County in the last week. In those raids, investigators say they seized more than 15,000 plants and recovered 14 weapons.

The update comes days after the Drug Enforcement Agency raided homes suspected of illegal marijuana grow operations on Wednesday.

(credit: Hardy Jones)

(credit: Hardy Jones)

The DEA has noticed an increase in cases and warns homeowners there could be one on their street.

“If you’re not following those rules and regulations, even at the state level, we’re going to pay attention to you,” he said. “Look at this neighborhood for one, this is a very nice neighborhood, these homes are decently prices, maybe somewhat expensive homes.”

