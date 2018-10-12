By Dominic Garcia

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Walker Ranch sits southwest of Boulder, about an hour from Denver. The property dates back to the 1880s when it was a homestead, so now it’s starting to show its age.

Renee Gangwish has made restoring part of it the focus of her Girl Scout gold award project.

“It’s always been a really special part of my childhood and growing up, so I wanted to do something that helped the community and kind of improve it in any way I could,” said Gangwish.

Walker Ranch is one of Colorado’s biggest sites listed on the National Historic Register.

“I thought it was really really special to help with something like this,” said Gangwish.

She went through the county to get approval and collected volunteers and materials. Then she got to work.

“I’m the first Girl Scout they’ve worked with since they’ve mainly worked with Boy Scouts getting their Eagle Projects,” said Gangwish. “I thought it was so cool and I could open the door for other Girl Scouts to do stuff like this.”

Debra Gangwish is one proud mom and and troop leader, “Amazingly proud, I am so proud of these girls. I love them all to death, my whole troop wants to go for their Gold Award.”

The teenager says for all girls out there, dream big, “Get out and see what they can do for their community and what they can do to improve the the sights around their homes.”

