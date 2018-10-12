Filed Under:Boulder County, Girl Scout, Local TV, Renee Gangwish, Walker Ranch
(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Walker Ranch sits southwest of Boulder, about an hour from Denver. The property dates back to the 1880s when it was a homestead, so now it’s starting to show its age.

Renee Gangwish has made restoring part of it the focus of her Girl Scout gold award project.

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 1075 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

Renee Gangwish (credit: CBS)

“It’s always been a really special part of my childhood and growing up, so I wanted to do something that helped the community and kind of improve it in any way I could,” said Gangwish.

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 247 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: CBS)

Walker Ranch is one of Colorado’s biggest sites listed on the National Historic Register.

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 820 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: CBS)

“I thought it was really really special to help with something like this,” said Gangwish.

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 266 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: Renee Gangwish0

She went through the county to get approval and collected volunteers and materials. Then she got to work.

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 191 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: CBS)

“I’m the first Girl Scout they’ve worked with since they’ve mainly worked with Boy Scouts getting their Eagle Projects,” said Gangwish. “I thought it was so cool and I could open the door for other Girl Scouts to do stuff like this.”

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 715 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: CBS)

Debra Gangwish is one proud mom and and troop leader, “Amazingly proud, I am so proud of these girls. I love them all to death, my whole troop wants to go for their Gold Award.”

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 1090 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: CBS)

The teenager says for all girls out there, dream big, “Get out and see what they can do for their community and what they can do to improve the the sights around their homes.”

walker ranch fencing 10pkg frame 2387 Girl Scout Works To Restore Homestead Showing Its Age

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s