By Andrea Flores

From chalk art on the sidewalks of Fort Collins, to eating brunch while running a 10K, here are 4 things to do this weekend.

CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover

If you’re an art enthusiast head north to Fort Collins for the 2nd Annual CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover. The event features live art installations today. It’s all to promote school spirit ahead of CSU’s homecoming football game against New Mexico on Saturday. Check out the chalk art today through Sunday.

Denver Firefighters Museum

This weekend you can tour the Denver Firefighters Museum for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can hop on the department’s 1953 fire engine and learn about the historic landmark. It’s a family-friendly event for Fire Prevention Week.

Walk to Defeat ALS

Head to Sloan’s Lake Park for the annual Walk to Defeat ALS. Saturday, supporters will come together to fight the disease and raise money for research. Registration is open to the public. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event.

bRUNch Run

If you have an appetite for food, fitness, and fun, head to Stapleton’s Central Park Sunday morning for the 5th Annual bRUNch Run. Tackle a 5K or 10K, then enjoy brunch bites and drinks. It’s $50 to sign up.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.