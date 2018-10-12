  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4 Things To Do, ALS Association, Brunch Run, Chalk Art Takeover, Colorado Events, CSU, Denver Firefighter Museum, Denver Metro Area Events, Stapleton's Central Park, Walk to Defeat ALS, Weekend Events

By Andrea Flores

From chalk art on the sidewalks of Fort Collins, to eating brunch while running a 10K, here are 4 things to do this weekend.

chalk art 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CSU)

CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover

If you’re an art enthusiast head north to Fort Collins for the 2nd Annual CSU Downtown Chalk Art Takeover. The event features live art installations today. It’s all to promote school spirit ahead of CSU’s homecoming football game against New Mexico on Saturday. Check out the chalk art today through Sunday.

firefighters museum 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Denver Firefighter Museum)

Denver Firefighters Museum

This weekend you can tour the Denver Firefighters Museum for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can hop on the department’s 1953 fire engine and learn about the historic landmark. It’s a family-friendly event for Fire Prevention Week.

walk to defeat als 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit CBS)

Walk to Defeat ALS

Head to Sloan’s Lake Park for the annual Walk to Defeat ALS. Saturday, supporters will come together to fight the disease and raise money for research. Registration is open to the public. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event.

brunch run 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Brunch Run)

bRUNch Run

If you have an appetite for food, fitness, and fun, head to Stapleton’s Central Park Sunday morning for the 5th Annual bRUNch Run. Tackle a 5K or 10K, then enjoy brunch bites and drinks. It’s $50 to sign up.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s