DENVER (CBS4)– In an effort to keep music education a priority in the Denver metro area, especially to younger students, the Swallow Hill Music organization will host a fundraiser music event on Saturday.

The second annual “One Epic Night” event will take place Saturday, Oct. 13 at Swallow Hill Music. The three-stage music event will bring in money for the program, via ticket sales.

“Swallow hill exists to bring the joy of music to life every day,” said Jessy Clark, CEO of Swallow Hill Music.

One of Swallow Hill’s outreach programs involves providing music education to young students in the Denver metro area, who attend schools which do not offer adequate music programs due to budget cuts.

“We feel it is our responsibility to keep arts programming in school,” said Tyler Breuer, School Director for Swallow Hill music.

“Music, and arts programs, are going away,” Clark said. “We are happy to fill in the gaps there, and provide what the schools aren’t able to.”

One Epic Night will bring many musicians to Swallow Hill Music, at Yale and South Broadway. Many of the performers are teacher for the program.

“Our teachers are the biggest asset of the organization,” Breuer said. “What makes them such good teachers, is they are incredible performers.”

Tickets for the fundraising event are $100 for non-members, and $75 for members.

By purchasing a ticket to this fundraiser, attendees will help the organization reach the Denver metro area with music, while keeping education at the forefront for the youth.

“Music education lends itself to better brain development in younger children,” Clark said. “We feel it is a privilege and an obligation of ours to make sure people have access to that information.”

