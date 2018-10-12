STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — There’s a drinking water warning in place for parts of the City of Sterling.

A water contamination issue shut down Sterling Middle School.

The problem popped up on Wednesday.

It’s possible a portion of Sterling was impacted by the contamination.

As a precaution, city officials are asking people to drink bottled water and use it for cooking, cleaning and brushing teeth.

Do not boil tap water, because it can make the chemicals more concentrated.

If you feel sick at all because of your water, seek medical advice.

The city expects to fix the problem within the next 48 hours.

The school will be back up and running on Tuesday, after a previously-planned long weekend.