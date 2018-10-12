  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sterling, Sterling Middle School, Wastewater Contamination

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — There’s a drinking water warning in place for parts of the City of Sterling.

A water contamination issue shut down Sterling Middle School.

The problem popped up on Wednesday.

It’s possible a portion of Sterling was impacted by the contamination.

As a precaution, city officials are asking people to drink bottled water and use it for cooking, cleaning and brushing teeth.

Do not boil tap water, because it can make the chemicals more concentrated.

If you feel sick at all because of your water, seek medical advice.

The city expects to fix the problem within the next 48 hours.

The school will be back up and running on Tuesday, after a previously-planned long weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s