ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Peyton Manning sculpture, made completely out of chocolate, is among the displays at the 5th annual Choctoberfest Chocolate and Beverage Festival.

The Peyton Manning sculpture is for sale for $6,000.

“We know there are so many people in Denver who continue to love Peyton Manning, not only for what he did for us, bringing us to the Super Bowl and eventually winning but also he’s just an amazing guy with a wonderful sense of humor and a fine human being. So we’re kind of honoring him by covering him in chocolate,” said Choctoberfest co-producer Chris Mohr.

The festival at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds is Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is billed as Colorado’s most indulgent chocolate and beverage festival.

