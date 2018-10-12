DENVER (CBS4)– It’s National Fire Prevention Week and firefighters demonstrated just how devastating fire can be.

The Denver Fire Department dispatched to Civic Center Park on Friday. They used their fire trailer to show people just how quickly a home can become engulfed in flames.

The idea is to encourage families to practice fire drills at home and have a plan in place in case of a fire.

“Typically a lot of times, these fires happen at night, they’ll be disoriented. So if they have practiced it and know where to go, when to go, what they’re listening for, they’ll know better when there’s an actual event,” said Chris Brunette with the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Patrol.

Firefighters say this week is also a good reminder for people to check their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.