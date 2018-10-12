  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex's Lemonade, Aurora Public Schools, Childhood Cancer, Local TV, Noah Ekhoff, Noah Karwacki, Vista PEAK Preparatory School, Zackary Schultz

By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– They were strangers before Friday night but Noah Karwacki and 12-year-old Zackary Schultz had an instant connection, through football.

“He’s very tough, he’s a very tough kid,” Noah said.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 345 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

Noah Karwacki (credit: CBS)

Two years ago, Schultz was diagnosed with leukemia.

“When I first got diagnosed the only thing I wanted to do was play football,” Schultz said.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 169 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

Zackary Schultz (credit: CBS)

Unfortunately, his time on the field was put on hold.

Jordan, Zack’s older brother says instead the family turned their focus to treatment.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 776 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: Schultz Family)

“It was really hard, really hard on everyone,” he said, “One of the things is we wanted to make sure no other family had to sit in the hospital and told their child has cancer,” Shultz said.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 1147 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: CBS)

That’s where s Karwacki comes in; a kicker for Vista PEAK Preparatory School, he is raising money for childhood cancer research through the Kick-It Champion program.
Fans can pledge money for every kick he makes.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 4 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: CBS)

“It’s amazing just to raise money for the kids in this, that’s what I want to do when I get older,” Schultz said.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 1247 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: CBS)

Karwacki says the night was all about Zack and they weren’t just playing for him, they made him part of the team.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 2069 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: CBS)

“When we go out there we fight, and we are fighting like we are fighting for Zack,” Vista PEAK’s coach said during a locker room pep talk.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 1766 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: CBS)

Karwacki ended the night putting several points on the board, Vista PEAK won the game 55-13, but the final score is not important he says, because this game wasn’t about winning or losing.

place kicker cancer 10pkg frame 1879 Kicker Who Raises Money For Cancer Connects With Young Fan Over Football

(credit: CBS)

LINKS: Kick-It With Noah Karwacki | Marshall’s Kicking Camp

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s