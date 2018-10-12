Filed Under:Charity Theft, Denver Downtown Detention Center, Denver Sheriff Department, Ecumenical Refugee and Immigration Services, Frank Gale, Local TV, Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center
Frank Gale (credit: CBS)

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police is accusing the Denver District Attorney’s Office of obtaining what it calls a “politically motivated indictment” of one of its past presidents.

Frank Gale is facing six charges related to using funds that were to belong to a charity.

frank gale indicted 6vo frame 860 Fraternal Order Of Police Accuses Denver DA Of Politically Motivated Indictment In Frank Gale Case

Frank Gale (credit: CBS)

Ecumenical Refugee and Immigration Services was to receive some $50,000 in restitution money from an unrelated case.

Gale was the organization’s board president, now he is accused of taking a large portion of that money for himself.

frank gale fraud 6pkg frame 2259 Fraternal Order Of Police Accuses Denver DA Of Politically Motivated Indictment In Frank Gale Case

(credit: CBS)

Gale is well known a past president of the state Fraternal Order of Police, which issued a statement calling him “a man of the highest integrity.”

frank gale fraud 6pkg frame 501 Fraternal Order Of Police Accuses Denver DA Of Politically Motivated Indictment In Frank Gale Case

(credit: Facebook)

The statement adds, “The FOP believes this is a politically motivated investigation purposely targeting a prominent individual.”

Back in 2008 when CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger discovered a secret lockup being prepared for protestors at the Democratic National Convention, Gale was the spokesman for the Denver Sheriffs Department.

frank gale fraud 6pkg frame 1393 Fraternal Order Of Police Accuses Denver DA Of Politically Motivated Indictment In Frank Gale Case

(credit: CBS)

He later served as chief of the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver before he was fired. He was accused of giving preferential treatment to an arrested deputy.

van cise simonet detention center1 Fraternal Order Of Police Accuses Denver DA Of Politically Motivated Indictment In Frank Gale Case

The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center (credit: denvergov.org)

The indictment claims Gale laundered money by placing the charity’s money in bank accounts he controlled. Some of it was allegedly withdrawn through ATMs. CBS4 attempted to seek out Gale to get his response to the charges which also include forgery to obtain the charity’s truck. He was not at his home and his attorney did not return a call.

frank gale fraud 6pkg frame 323 Fraternal Order Of Police Accuses Denver DA Of Politically Motivated Indictment In Frank Gale Case

(credit: CBS)

The state FOP called the charges “baseless” but the Denver District Attorney’s office issued a statement, “The indictment speaks for itself, an indictment returned by independent community members serving on the grand jury after hearing evidence presented by career prosecutors with decades of experience in the DA’s Office.”

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s