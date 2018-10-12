BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman working to make sure students and staff at the University of Colorado-Boulder get home safe became the victim of a sexual assault, police say.

The woman is a driver for the CU NightRide service, which provides free transportation on campus and in the community to “support a safe academic and socially responsible environment.”

At about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the driver dropped off students on Kittredge Loop Drive in the area between Fiske Planetarium and Kittredge Central.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, at approximately 11 pm @CUBoulderPolice was notified of a sexual assault involving forcible fondling in the Kittridge Loop Drive area. CUPD is currently investigating the incident. https://t.co/ghCEd3oi0o #CUBoulderPolice #BuffSafety #CUBoulder pic.twitter.com/iPlgWuBuSm — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) October 12, 2018

The CU Boulder Police Department say that’s when an unknown man got into the car without permission.

“The driver told the suspect to get out, but he refused,” CUPD officials stated. “He prevented her from using her phone and threatened her if she called for help.”

Police say the man fondled the victim and tried to kiss her.

“The victim drove the suspect to the Shell gas station at 29th Street and Baseline Road where he got out and headed east by foot on Baseline,” investigators said.

Boulder Police: Woman Choked, Forced Into Car With 3 Men On University Hill

The suspect told the driver and a gas station attendant that his name is Ashton. He is described as a white man, about 30 years old, with a full, dark beard. He was wearing a blue puffy coat and a multi-colored hat with a black bill.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666. If you wish to share information anonymously, information on contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers is available at www.colorado.edu/police/records-reports/anonymous-reporting.