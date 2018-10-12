FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) — Undercover Longmont police officers were surprised to find a carjacking suspect sitting in the lobby of a medical facility Friday afternoon.

But not nearly as shocked as the nurses and staff who called 9-1-1 when the officers shouted “Police!”, drew their weapons, and took the suspect into custody.

Other law enforcement responding to the call of an active shooting learned of the undercover officers as they were pulling up to the UCHealth Family Medical Center.

“It was an efficient response,” said Longmont Deputy Chief Jeff Satur. “The citizens of that community should be pleased.”

But the nurses….not so much.

Satur said the plainclothes officers eventually made good with the medical facility’s staff by buying them ice cream and chocolate.

“They left on good terms,” Satur said. He did not specify flavors.

The 17-year-old suspect, meanwhile, faces charges related to his role in an armed carjacking in Boulder and subsequent crash later in Longmont. He is also thought to be the suspect in the armed robbery of a boy Thursday night in the 1300 block of Meadow Drive.

The suspect won’t be identified because of his age, Satur, said, and as long as Boulder PD continues to search for the 17-year-old’s accomplice — the male who pointed a gun in the window of a woman’s car at the Twenty Ninth Street Mall, stole the vehicle, and was driving at the time of the crash in Longmont.

Satur said a Longmont school resource officer discovered Snapchat videos posted by the 17-year-old Thursday night that showed the other driver behind the wheel following the carjacking, later circling the Longmont crash scene, and also the two offenders pointing a gun out the window of their car while driving in Greeley.

“This person was a very dangerous individual to our community,” Satur said of the 17-year-old now arrested. “I’m not sure what’s going on, but there is a serious ramping up of incidents with guns this week.”