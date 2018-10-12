Filed Under:Brent's Place, Greenwood Athletic Club, Greenwood Village, Local TV

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens participated in a 12-hour spin-a-thon to help families with children fighting cancer on Friday.

brents place fundraiser 5vo frame 180 Spin A Thon Raises Money For Brents Place

(credit: CBS)

At the Greenwood Athletic Club, the spinners were pedaling to raise money for Brent’s Place, which offers long-term housing to families and children with cancer or other life threatening illnesses.

Brent’s Place was started by the Eley family when their son, Brent, was battling cancer. He died from complications after a transplant.

(credit: CBS)

His dad took part in the ride on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

“Brent taught us spirit and courage, and Brent taught us what families need when they go through this process of bone marrow transplant,” said Donn Eely.

(credit: CBS)

Supporters hoped to raise at least $100,000 for Brent’s Place.

