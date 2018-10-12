GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens participated in a 12-hour spin-a-thon to help families with children fighting cancer on Friday.

At the Greenwood Athletic Club, the spinners were pedaling to raise money for Brent’s Place, which offers long-term housing to families and children with cancer or other life threatening illnesses.

Brent’s Place was started by the Eley family when their son, Brent, was battling cancer. He died from complications after a transplant.

His dad took part in the ride on Friday.

“Brent taught us spirit and courage, and Brent taught us what families need when they go through this process of bone marrow transplant,” said Donn Eely.

Supporters hoped to raise at least $100,000 for Brent’s Place.