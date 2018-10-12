AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating an attempted abduction.

A young girl was walking home from her school bus stop on Thursday afternoon when a man approached her and covered her mouth.

That was at East Exposition and South Nome Street.

Police said the girl did the right thing by fighting back.

“This young lady, this extraordinary young lady, did what she needed to to get away, she fought back, she screamed, and she bit this suspect,” said Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

Police released a picture of the man they would like to talk to.

The suspect is described as a 39-year-old male with a skinny build, about 6-foot-4. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department 303.627.3100.

Officers said they are questioning one person in connection with the attempted abduction but no arrests have been made.