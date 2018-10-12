DENVER (CBS4) – The production of “Educating Rita” is underway at the Arvada Center for Arts and Humanities. “Educating Rita” is the story of a hairdresser who wants to get an education, and the relationship she develops with the professor who’s teacher her. It’s playing through November 11th in the Black Box Theatre.

“We have a young person, and an older person, and the two of them connect. And, the younger woman is seeking a way out of the life that she’s in, and the older professor can help her do that. We’re all trying to do that at some point, in different combinations of those characters,” said John Hutton, who plays “Frank”, the professor.

“Educating Rita is roughly based on George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion”, which is at the heart of the musical “My Fair Lady”, and the movie “Pretty Woman”. There are only two people in the cast.

“It’s a good think I like him,” said Emily Van Fleet, with a laugh. Fleet plays “Rita.” “There has to be quite a bit of chemistry. We’re very similar actors in a lot of ways, and we sort of understand how each other works,” Van Fleet went on to say.

“Educating Rita” is playing in the Black Box Theatre at the Arvada Center, offering the audience a more intimate experience.

“Black Box Theatre typically, and this one at the Arvada Center, is a more intimate space, so you’re much closer to the performers and the story, and you get a real sort of inside look, like you’re peeking in on a very intimate experience,” Van Fleet told CBS4. “And it’s also very unique because the Black Box at the Arvada Center uses all local talent, actors, designers, and directors. And so you really get to know the people that entertain you throughout the year, so it’s wonderful.”

